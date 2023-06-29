Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the May 31st total of 159,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus Price Performance

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Focus

(Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.