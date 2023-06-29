Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $26.33. 1,083,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,017. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.