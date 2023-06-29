ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $270.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.65 and a 200-day moving average of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $275.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

