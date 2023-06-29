ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $158.74 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $161.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

