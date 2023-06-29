ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
