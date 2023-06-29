ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

