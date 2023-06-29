ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ESAB by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ESAB by 2,239.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,191,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in ESAB by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,345,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 789,494 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $130,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESAB Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have commented on ESAB shares. CL King started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

ESAB stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $66.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

ESAB Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

