Ethereum Classic Tops One Day Volume of $174.04 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $174.04 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $18.08 or 0.00059224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,530.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00277741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.86 or 0.00795444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.00531809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00122737 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,700,975 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

