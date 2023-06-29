Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Trading 14.3% Higher

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,085,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 738,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Euro Sun Mining Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Euro Sun Mining Inc. will post -3.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euro Sun Mining

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

