Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Short Interest Update

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergreen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evergreen in the first quarter worth $153,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Evergreen Price Performance

Evergreen stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Evergreen has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.73 million, a P/E ratio of 71.87 and a beta of -0.01.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen ( NASDAQ:EVGR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

