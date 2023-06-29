Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $0.70. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 92,118 shares traded.
Evofem Biosciences Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($15.00) by $13.15. The business had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100, an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
