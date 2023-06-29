Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $0.70. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 92,118 shares traded.

Evofem Biosciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($15.00) by $13.15. The business had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVFM Free Report ) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.23% of Evofem Biosciences worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100, an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

