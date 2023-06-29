Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.54

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 550647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EXTR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Insider Activity

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $3,549,492.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,045,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

