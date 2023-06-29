Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.95

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.95 and traded as high as $17.40. Fanuc shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 127,956 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fanuc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fanuc in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

