FCF Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.35. The company had a trading volume of 243,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,834. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.94 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 686 shares of company stock worth $137,509 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.