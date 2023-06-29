FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.65. 161,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,403. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

