FCF Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $224,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.64. The stock had a trading volume of 139,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,296. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.63. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

