FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 1,739 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,072. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.48 and a 200 day moving average of $209.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $248.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.24.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

