FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 2,280 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.98. The stock had a trading volume of 167,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

