FCF Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $113.02. 184,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,101. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

