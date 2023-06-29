FCF Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,425,000 after purchasing an additional 453,033 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.61. The company had a trading volume of 206,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

