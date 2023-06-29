First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) PT Raised to $22.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.34. 81,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,872. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.02.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,353,000 after acquiring an additional 190,688 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

