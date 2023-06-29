First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.30

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as low as $11.00. First Northwest Bancorp shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 4,793 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Northwest Bancorp

In related news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

