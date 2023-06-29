First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $85.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.64.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

