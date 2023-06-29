First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $202.00 at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $232.00 to $202.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus raised their price target on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.72.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $184.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $843,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,712 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 9.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 78,198 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,008,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

