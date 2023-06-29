First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 3.1% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,830,000 after buying an additional 147,724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,941,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,321,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,644,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.78 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

