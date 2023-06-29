First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Holdings Boosted by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 76.4% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 177,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 76,740 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 411.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 181,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,710. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.2077 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

