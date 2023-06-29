Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Receives $132.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.95.

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 663,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000,000 after buying an additional 106,001 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FI opened at $122.95 on Friday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.80 and a 52 week high of $123.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

