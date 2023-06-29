Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Position Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,512,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 402,303 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 0.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $512,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Stock Up 0.8 %

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

FI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.88. 419,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,031. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.80 and a one year high of $124.13.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.