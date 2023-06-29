Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.73, but opened at $40.03. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 100,180 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.63 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

FC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Up 27.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 103,060 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 141,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,151 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 439,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,628 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $628.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

