Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.73, but opened at $40.03. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 100,180 shares traded.
The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.63 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Stock Up 27.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $628.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Covey
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.