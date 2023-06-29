Frax Share 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.38 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $402.94 million and approximately $14.38 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for about $5.54 or 0.00018113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,707,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,736,195 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

