Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $49,278,000. Amundi increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,057.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,607,292 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $65,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,380 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.99. 2,136,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,653,049. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

