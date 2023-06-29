FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 346.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after buying an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after buying an additional 1,774,297 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.50 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

