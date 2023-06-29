FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.251 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

