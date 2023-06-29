G999 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,514.82 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1,514.82 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013183 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000713 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

