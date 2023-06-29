Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.82. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 66.06% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

