Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.00

Shares of Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 11004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.62).

Gama Aviation Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of £31.02 million, a PE ratio of -440.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.48.

Gama Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance and repair solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.