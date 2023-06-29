GateToken (GT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $412.32 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $4.22 or 0.00013733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $412.32 million and $828,873.89 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,702,925 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,702,924.80293186 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.20403884 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $828,790.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

