General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.47-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,835,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,154. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

