Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,750 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after purchasing an additional 368,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,418,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 861,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after acquiring an additional 152,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,562.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total value of $1,736,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at $722,562.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8 %

SSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $136.69 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $137.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

