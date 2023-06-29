Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock opened at $167.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

