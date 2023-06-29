Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Evolent Health accounts for about 1.7% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Evolent Health worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Insider Activity

Evolent Health Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,365 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $70,973.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,177.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,463 shares of company stock worth $11,281,209 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

