Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $986,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.09 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0594 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

