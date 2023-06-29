Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 1,071.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRN opened at $104.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.08.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1428 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.