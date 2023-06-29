Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 311,567 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $165.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.25. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $131.27 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

