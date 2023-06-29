Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

Shares of GPC opened at $165.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.25. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $131.27 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

