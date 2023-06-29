Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Down 69.1% in June

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAINN remained flat at $23.35 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,317. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

