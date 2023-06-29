Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Update

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global Helium Stock Performance

HECOF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,372. Global Helium has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

Get Global Helium alerts:

Global Helium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.