Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Update

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Global Helium Stock Performance
HECOF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,372. Global Helium has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.
Global Helium Company Profile
