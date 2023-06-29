Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of MILN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,330. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

About Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

