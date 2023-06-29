Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Down 97.3% in June

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the May 31st total of 254,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,062,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDOC opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.88. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

