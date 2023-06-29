GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,408,429.06 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 35,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $2,408,429.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,737,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,409,121.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 371,725 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $25,537,507.50.

On Friday, June 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $52,848,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,949.19.

On Monday, June 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09.

GMS Stock Down 1.4 %

GMS opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.19. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,511,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,083,000 after purchasing an additional 136,251 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

